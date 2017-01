Highlife Jazz Musician Ayodele is in Nigeria and he is talking about doing music in South Africa.

Harry Itie reports that Ayodele played with the late Sonny Okosun, aiding the veteran musician’s transition to a gospel musician and now he is headlining gigs at The Bluerooms in South Africa. Ayodele is one of Nigeria’s leading highlife jazz musicians.

The critically acclaimed performer who is presently in Lagos for the release of “Grateful” spoke on doing music in South Africa.

