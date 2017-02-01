Hip hop artistes at war over nationwide protest

Top Nigerian music star, 2face has come under heavy attack for spearhead Sunday’s planned nationwide protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the unending hardship in the country.

It would be recalled that 2face had last Monday called on Nigerians to join him in a nationwide protest against the ‘policies’ implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The protest is slated to hold, February 5.

But while the likes of maverick musician, Charly Boy, comedian, I Go Dye and popular ‘Galala’ singer, Daddy Showkey have declared to join forces with the “African Queen”crooner, one of his former group-mates, Blackface does not believe in the idea behind the protest.

Blackface took to his Instagram page to attack 2face by reposting the controversial article by Divinewealth blasting 2face.

Following his decision, the music legend was blasted by one Dr. Bunmi Awoyemi Divinewealth, an alleged Buhari apologist who called him illiterate and for daring to plan a protest against the President. Also, a don, Professor Akindele Adetoye called 2face, “Bloody illiterate” for planning to lead protest against the FG.

But in a swift reaction, popular rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens a.k.a Ruggedman slammed Blackface for ridiculing 2face and supporting a hate article against him.

Ruggedman wrote on his Instagram page: “@blackfacenaija you be my guy and @official2baba my guy but I will tell you that this your move right here is very disappointing. You sang hard life and all when things were even a bit bearable, but now that things are really messed up you have kept quiet. But here you are mouthing off over a 2face move? Guy you fall my hand.”

