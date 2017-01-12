Hollywood actors chide Trump over Meryl Streep tweet

Hollywood stars have responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s tweet against actress Meryl Streep at the premiere of ‘Live by Night.’

On Sunday, Streep delivered a speech in which, without naming him, she recalled Trump’s imitation of Serge Kovelski, a disabled New York Times reporter during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump responded “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t’ know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

 

Live by Night is a story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime.

January 12, 2017 7:54 am 0 Comments
