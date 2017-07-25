Home Alone’ Star Actor is dead

An American actor in the favorite movie “ Home Alone ”, John Herd has been confirmed dead.

As said by family, Heard died in a hotel in Palo Alto, California, on Friday where he was recuperating after a successful “minor back” surgical operation.

The star was reportedly discovered dead while housekeeping was going on in the hotel.

Heard played Peter McCallister — Macaulay Culkin’s character’s father — in the early 1990s Home Alone movie

John Heard died at the age of 72.