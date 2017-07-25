Home Alone’ Star Actor is dead

An American actor in the favorite movie “ Home Alone ”, John Herd has been confirmed dead.

 

image

 

image

As said by family, Heard died in a hotel in Palo Alto, California, on Friday where he was recuperating after a successful “minor back” surgical operation.

Check This Out: ⇒  ‘First photo’ of President Buhari, 68 days after leaving Nigeria for London

The star was reportedly discovered dead while housekeeping was going on in the hotel.

Heard played Peter McCallister — Macaulay Culkin’s character’s father — in the early 1990s Home Alone movie

John Heard died at the age of 72.

 

Home Alone’ Star Actor is dead

July 25, 2017 9:15 am 0 Comments
Previous

Wizkid shades Bobrisky on social media
Next

Tuface should be arrested for theft – Black Face

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>