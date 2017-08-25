Certified Network Engineer and Economist, Kunle Ajomale who has been a Chorister for 45 years and a professional Gospel Singer for 26 years on Friday revealed how the US allegedly tortured and molested him for 9 hours and finally inserted a tracking device (chip) inside his anus.

The award-winning talented singer who has produced evergreen songs recently relocated to Nigeria from the United States of America to continue with his musical passion at a greater level leading his JKA and the Zion Ambassador said during TVC YourView show on Friday that, ” the US abuse human right the most , I was tortured and molested for 9 hours I was forced to make implicating statement against myself. I still have the chip in my body.”

Ajomale revealed he had sued United Airlines and the Nigerian Minister of Internal Affairs before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for the violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of human person and right to mental and physical health.

During the chat with Morayo Afolabi Brown the host, he had averred in an affidavit that he has been living in the United States since April 12, 1997 with a visiting visa and became a permanent resident in February 2008, and never had any criminal record all through the period.

According to him, on January 22, 2009, he travelled to Nigeria for his father’s burial and on his way back, he was arrested on February 5, 2009 by one officer, Derrick, at the BWI Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, kept in a cold room for nine hours, where he was tortured in order to make an incriminating statement of using falsified passport in 2001. He was subsequently arraigned, tried, convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment at the DC jail and Rivers Correction Centre, all in North Carolina.

The artiste was released back to the community on August 11, 2009 at 7pm, after being cleared by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, but surprisingly, he was arrested again by the same officer, Derrick, on August 15, 2009 on the ground that his release from detention was a mistake.

He said: “While in detention at Worchester Detention Centre Snow Hill, Maryland, an ICE officer, William Malone told me I could be released but it was going to cost me money. I told my lawyer about it who reported to senior ICE officers.

Investigation was carried out and Officer Michelle Rawlings interrogated me and promised to get back to me, which she never did. Afterwards I became the target of all the officers. “I was hospitalized on July 12, 2010 at Atlantic hospital for sinusitis and body weakness, but was discharged without adequate treatment. I was maltreated by three officers, who flung me on an empty steel bed, and I put in a grievance report concerning the issue. In August, 2010, I was moved to Frederick Detention Centre, Maryland, and the same aggression continued against my person. I felt some vibration on my bed and reported to the authorities but no action was taken.”

