Human rights group condemns calls for restructuring

As agitations for restructuring of Nigeria continues to gather strength, some Human rights activists under the aegis of People Against Corruption and Injustice (PACI)have condemned the call for restructuring of the country.

They noted that Nigerians fail to identify the real problems confronting the country before calling for restructuring which will bring them no positive result.

They identified injustice and Corruption as the real problems of the country and want the federal government to address this problem instead of wasting time on restructuring.

They said PACI has commenced work on how to tackle corruption and injustice in different parts of the country and want stakeholders in the Nigerian project to team up with them in ensuring that justice is given priority in the land.

