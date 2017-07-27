I can kiss and have sex under the blanket in a movie – Ex – BBN House Mate, Ese Eriata

Ese Eriata, actress/former contestant on Big Brother Naija, during an interview segment with news men said, she can accept a sex role as long as she will only make-out under the the blanket.

She said, “I can’t go nude on TV, not even for the money. I don’t see myself doing that, the only compromise I can embrace if handed a sex scene role is to “make out under the blanket”.

“I could kiss in a movie and make out under the blanket but no skin. I’d never want to do that kind of role but generally, if you give me any script, I can work with it.”

Ese also revealed that prior to her two-week stint as a fake housemate on Big Brother Naija, she had been working hard to get a break into the film industry.

Since the reality show ended, she says, opportunities have been coming her way aplenty.

She said: “I’ve been trying to get into the industry for a while but Big Brother gave me a platform and it was amazing. After Big Brother, I’ve been doing a lot; movies, music, comedy, modelling.

“It’s a lot of things but it is something I love to do and I’m happy that I have time for all of them. They say take one step at a time, you have to walk before you run and that is exactly what I am doing.”

The actress, who recently released a new single, says she hopes to collaborate with the likes of singer Davido and rapper Olamide.

“I look forward to working with a lot of actors because we have amazing ones in this industry and I hope to work with as many as I can. As for music, I’d love to work with Davido, Olamide and a lot of other artistes,” Ese said.

“Fans should expect more of everything from me, I released my song and the video is now on TV. I have wrapped on a movie set and I’m about to start another one so you can see, no resting or sleeping.”

The former billboard model said she has her hands in many soups because “we have to hustle and remain relevant in the [entertainment] industry”.

What do you think about her sex scene decision ?

I can kiss and have sex under the blanket in a movie – Ex – BBN House Mate, Ese Eriata