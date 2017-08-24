Igbos are not prepared for another civil war – Okorocha tells IPOB

The Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged those agitating for the secession of the country to desist forthwith.

Speaking  during the occasion of given staff of office to Traditional Rulers in the State, Governor Okorocha told members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB  and those supporting them that Igbos are not prepared for another civil war.

The Governor therefore used the opportunity to urge  the traditional rulers to lead the path for development in their areas.

Governor Okorocha also charged them to work in progress and development of their communities.

He therefore asked the people  of the communities to  hold their Traditional Rulers and Community Government Council responsible for not developing their communities.

Igbos are not prepared for another civil war – Okorocha tells IPOB

August 24, 2017 12:20 pm 0 Comments
Previous

Corruption charges : Civil society groups task FG to extradite Alison-Madueke
Next

Ex minister of labour, Husseini Akwanga abducted in Nasarawa

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>