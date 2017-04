Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday presented Certificates of Commendation to the families of four policemen killed by militants in Ikorodu.

Ikorodu killings: Lagos Police command honour slain, wounded officers