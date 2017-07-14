Popular American singer-songwriter and evangelist, Don Moen, has dispelled rumours of his demise by tweeting a picture of hisfather, himself, son and grandson- the four generations of his family.

“Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today! Here’s a photo of my Dad, son John holding Bennett and me holding Luke. Love my family!!!,” Moen, who is popular for his brand of gospel music wrote.

The world woke up Wednesday morning to a viral report that the popular gospel artiste was dead.

Also debunking the news, Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards and ally posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with the American singer’s son.

The news of Don Moen’s purported death flooded the social media early Wednesday morning, with ‘sympathizers’ sending in their messages of condolence.

“Bloggers pls repent naa. DON MOEN IS STRONG AND VERY OK!!! He is not going anytime soon. Haba,” he wrote.

Edwards confirmed that Don Moen is very much alive, saying the news is fake.

I’m hale and hearty; Don Moen debunks death rumours with family photo