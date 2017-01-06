Imo state pensioners embark on peaceful protest

Socio-economic activities were disrupted in Imo state on Thursday as pensioners trooped to the streets in a peaceful protest against the non payment of their gratuities by the government.

Chairman, Imo pensioners Association, Gideon Ezeji told Journalists that the Rochas Okorocha government has been owing them pensions and gratuities since 2011.

They however warn that Thursday’s peace protest will assume a new dimension if nothing is done by the Governor.

The peaceful protest caused heavy traffic jam in the state capital with most major roads in the city blocked due to the presence of the senior citizens who refused to give way.

