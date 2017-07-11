Indigenes of Ikenne-Remo, under the aegis of Ikenne People’s Forum and Ikenne Development Association have appealed to the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the authorities of Olabisi Onabanjo University,

OOU, to rescind their decision on the relocation of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

They made this appeal while briefing journalists about the implications of the relocation on their people and the social economic development of the town.

They said Ikenne people have invested hugely on the growth of the institution and would see it as a deliberate attempt to ridicule their efforts, including that of the late Obafemi Awolowo.

They expressed worry on how such institution could be moved to a town that already has a major government facility.

Indigenes of Ikenne beg Amosun on relocation OAU College of Health Sciences