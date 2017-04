The 2019 Election is set for a face-lift as the Independent National Electoral Commission is ready to deploy full electronic technology in the conduct of the election.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmood presented its five-year strategic plan to the Senate on thursday.

He commended the leadership of the Senate for amending the 2010 electoral act.

Senate President Bukola Saraki also signed the upper chamber’s version of the amended law.

