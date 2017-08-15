The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the receipt of a petition for the recall of Abubakar Kuki, representative of Bebeji constituency in the Kano state house of assembly.

INEC’s chairman of information and voter education committee, Adedeji Soyebi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement said Kuki’s constituents submitted the petition on Friday and a schedule of activities in respect of the petition will soon be released.

Kuki is from the same constituency with Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives.

