IPMAN warns of an imminent fuel scarcity

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned of an imminent fuel scarcity. Vice President of the association, Abubakar Dankigari who disclosed this to The Nation, said the scarcity will be as a result of NNPC not loading petrol at its depots.

According to Dankigari, NNPC previously dispensed fuel at their depot at N133 per liter but it had stopped for sometime now.

This has forced most marketers to go to private depots to load fuel. However the private depots, particularly those in Cross Rivers state, are beginning to take advantage of the situation as they have started loading petrol for oil marketers at N138 or N140 per liter.

According to him, the increase in the price of loading has forced some of the marketers to park their petrol tanks because they cannot afford the new loading rate offered by the private depot owners.

