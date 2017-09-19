A delegation of Northern Governors Forum are in Abia state to douse tension and promote peace in the region.

The team led by the Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno also has Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

Other members of the team are Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

The Northern Governors will also visit Rivers and Imo states where they will meet with traditional and religious leaders and also confer with northerners resident in those states.

IPOB agitation : Northern Governors visit Abia on peace tour