Muslim elders in Rivers state have called for religious and ethnic tolerance across the country.

This is in reaction to recent attacks on Muslim faithful, in parts of the state, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs have also described the violence that broke out in Oyibo Local Government area of Rivers State as an attack on their members by IPOB rather than clashes between both sides.

Worried by recent developments, the council called for an end to the incessant and unprovoked attacks on Muslims living in the state.

Vice President, Rivers State Council for Islamic, Alhaji Uhor also reiterated the call on Muslims in Rivers State and other parts of the country not engage in reprisal attacks.

