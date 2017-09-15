Abia State has a new commissioner of Police.

Anthony Ogbizi Michael now takes over from Leye Oyebade, on the day two critical incidents took place in the state.

First, some officers attached to the former police commissioner were attacked by suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

Then, the police post at Ariaria was burnt.

We cannot independently confirm if the change in command is related to the attacks, but the first incident took place close to the residence of the Commissioner of Police, with the suspected IPOB members throwing bottles filled with fuel at the officers.

