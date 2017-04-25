ITF/CAT Junior C’ships: Reya Holmes out with injury

Reya Holmes’ dream of representing Nigeria at the ITF/CAT Africa Junior Tennis Championships has been put on hold following an injury she sustained in training.

The 10-year-old, born of a Nigerian mum and British dad, has been one of the talented prospects in Nigerian junior tennis and had relished the chance of featuring in the AJC.

But she has twisted her ankle while featuring in a tournament in London in preparation for the tournament.

The competition serves off from April 25th-30th at the National Stadium, Lagos.

