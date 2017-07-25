Succour has come the way of residents of Iwo in Osun state as all but one of the banks in the

ancient town have now reopened for business after one and half months of closure.

The banks were shut following a robbery attack.

Money was not only carted away, 4 policemen and one of the armed robbers were also killed during the June 6th coordinated attacks on the three banks along Bowen University road and the divisional police headquarters in Iwo.

And for one and half months, three out of the five banks in Iwo were out of business.

This brought untold hardship to their customers who had to travel even to neighbouring Oyo state to make transactions.

Two of the closed banks are now back in business, leaving just one still shut.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi assures that security measures have been put in place to forestall a recurrence.

With the harrowing experience during the lull period, residents of the ancient town wish that the new security measures will be long lasting.

Iwo bank robbery : Banks reopen for operation after six weeks