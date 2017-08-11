IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has issued a 90 day ultimatum to International Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta to relocate their administrative offices to oil producing states of the region.

According to IYC, the ultimatum commenced since July 12, 2017.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that the IYC also took a firm stand on devolution of powers and resource control.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the Niger Delta came with much hope and expectation of better fortunes for the people of the region.

Seven months after the fact finding mission not much has been heard or seen in an area clamouring for development, even at a time of debate on Constitution amendment.

Decrying the presence of the military in some communities, the Ijaw Youth Council proffers what it calls one of the solutions to the crisis plaguing the Niger Delta, and called for an end to the perceived persecution of Edmund Ebiware, the Okah brothers and Tompolo.

The IYC has a message for the International Oil Companies.

