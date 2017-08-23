The Federal Government has lifted the ban on schools, organizing entry examinations, after Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations.

The Minister of Education disclosed this at a Policy meeting on the Admission Exercise in Abuja.

The Minister of Education Adamu Adamu who was present at the meeting expressed regret over his decision to place a ban on schools organizing entry examinations, after UTME as a requirement for admitting students into their institutions .

He said the decision was prompted by some institutions using it as a means to extort parents and Students.

According to the Minister, Tertiary institutions can now conduct post-UTME as a precondition to gaining admission into their institutions, but he urges them not to abuse the process.

On setting cut-off marks for tertiary institutions, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board pegged the cut off mark for degree awarding institutions at 120.

Cut off marks for Polytechnics , Colleges of Education were pegged at 100 while Innovative Enterprise institutions at 110. Institutions can only go beyond this cut off marks.

Outstanding Staff of the Board at the just concluded Jamb examination were presented with a cheque of one million Naira.

JAMB pegs 2017 cut off mark for universities at 120