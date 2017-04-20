Janet Jackson’s creative director mounts divorce defence

Janet Jackson’s creative director Gil Duldulao has come to her defense on social media following reports that she was after a hefty divorce settlement.

Duldulao took to Instagram to release a statement defending the “All for You” songstress, who he claims has no interest in her estranged husband’s billions.

According to her statement “Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 million dollars off having a child, It’s not in her character to want or accept 500 million dollars.

Jackson is estimated to be worth around $175 million while her businessman ex-husband racks up to about $1 billion. With rumors also claiming that Jackson could receive $200 million, celebrity divorce attorney Vikki Ziegler says, while it’s a large sum of money, it wouldn’t be much for Al Mana to pay.

