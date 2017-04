Veteran musician, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz and his wife, Funke Akindele-Bello yesterday launched their new record label named SOP Records. The label houses five acts; twin singers Gemstones, singer/rapper Mo Eazy, rapper Martin Feelz and singer Sonorous.

See photo of the SOP Records artistes

JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele-Bello, launched new record label “SOP Records”