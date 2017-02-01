John legend calls on movie producers to take on Trump through Cinema

John Legend is calling on the film industry to take on U.S. President Donald Trump who he said was “preaching a message of hate and fear, division and exclusion.”

Legend made the comments while attending the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills as thousands protested across the U.S. and around the world against Trump’s executive order targeting people from seven Muslim majority countries.

Legend both acts in and is an executive producer of musical “La La Land,” which won the PGA’s top prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

