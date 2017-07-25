Jordan shooting : Two killed, one wounded at Israeli embassy

Two Jordanians have been killed and one Israeli wounded in a shooting incident in a building within

the Israeli embassy complex in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

A police statement says two Jordanian men working for a furniture firm had entered the embassy before the shooting.

The dead Jordanian was killed by a gunshot, while the two wounded people including an Israeli were taken to hospital.

Jordanian officials have called on Israel to remove metal detectors outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The mosque’s installation has triggered the bloodiest clashes with Palestinians in years.

