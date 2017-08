The Kaduna state government is set to go hard on elements threatening the peace in the state.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday, it says some residents have taken to the internet to instigate hate among ethic groups.

The governor’s media aide says they are sharing images of people who lost their lives from last month’s killings in Kajuru local government of the state.

The government warns such elements to desist from such, or face a bad time with security agencies soon.

