On Wednesday, a lot of of people were surprised to see Dance entrepreneur, Kaffy, lash out at Davido and other artistes who allegedly disrespect dancers in Nigeria. In an explosive video lash out, Kaffy came for the music artiste, stating that it was disrespectful of him to dismiss contracted dancers at the very last minute. According to her, this happened at the One Africa Music Fest in the U.S in July and another similar issue also came up before the 3 thrones concert in Lagos over the weekend.

However, it appears her opinion on what went down during the second concert in Lagos was misconstrued. Some media outlets went on to report that the choreographer for Davido’s performance at the 3 thrones concert debunked Kaffy’s claim, saying although he did not initially want dancers for all his performances, the organizers insisted and he agreed.

Kaffy responds to controversies surrounding her verbal attack against disrespectful artistes