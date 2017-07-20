Kajuru killings reprisals from Fulani, native youths – Kaduna police

Details emanating from the police indicate that the latest killings in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state are offshoot of reprisal attacks.

Kaduna state police commissioner says it all started on 11th July this year, when some Southern Kaduna youths stumbled on a Fulani youth with a sack load of military camouflage.

They pounced on him, so hard he was hospitalized and unfortunately lost his life.

Enraged by the incident, the Fulani’s mobilized and retaliated, killing six people, and leaving two others injured.

The Kaduna police boss adds that a counter attack followed from native farmers on the 17th of this month.

He says in the course, they killed 26, with women and children being the worst hit.

Agyole Abeh however says the situation has been brought under control.

