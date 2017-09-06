Patients in various hospitals in Kano are appealing to all sides to consider options to ending the strike.

TVC News Kano Correspondent Ibrahim Isah reports that in some hospitals, consultants are complimenting efforts of the doctors, thereby easing the people’s pains.

Patients from various locations are trooping into hospitals to seek medical attention, even as the resident doctors strike bites on.

But Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital authorities said consultants are being used to ease the pain.

They said have laid down modalities that would ease the pains that the industrial action may cause

Patients on admission appealed to the Federal Government and the striking doctors to come together to resolve the issue so that they can be taken care of effectively.

The striking resident doctors said their action is for the good of the nation’s health sector.

Residents of Kano State are hopeful that both the federal government and the striking doctors will soon negotiate and end the industrial action.

Kano patients appeal to F.G, striking doctors to resolve differences