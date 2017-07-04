Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL

TMZ reports that Kanye had been unhappy with the company a long time after he felt insufficiently rewarded for pulling in more of its subscribers with his “The Life Of Pablo” album.

Kanye also claims TIDAL reneged on their contract when they refused to reimburse him for his music videos.

Although reports of Kanye leaving TIDAL came before JAY-Z dropped his new “4:44” album, it is thought that JAY-Z’s lyrics on the first track of the album “Kill JAY-Z” which seemed to be aimed at Kanye was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

JAY-Z rapped on the track:

I know people backstab you, I felt bad too
But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural
But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe
But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye
You gave him 20 million without blinkin’
He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?
“Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’
But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane

Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL

July 4, 2017 9:56 am 0 Comments
Previous

My wife is not pregnant Funke Akindele’s husband confesses
Next

Two killed in Bayelsa Power Bike accident

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>