Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL

Kanye also claims TIDAL reneged on their contract when they refused to reimburse him for his music videos.

Although reports of Kanye leaving TIDAL came before JAY-Z dropped his new “4:44” album, it is thought that JAY-Z’s lyrics on the first track of the album “Kill JAY-Z” which seemed to be aimed at Kanye was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

JAY-Z rapped on the track: