Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL

Kanye also claims TIDAL reneged on their contract when they refused to reimburse him for his music videos.
Although reports of Kanye leaving TIDAL came before JAY-Z dropped his new “4:44” album, it is thought that JAY-Z’s lyrics on the first track of the album “Kill JAY-Z” which seemed to be aimed at Kanye was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.
JAY-Z rapped on the track:
I know people backstab you, I felt bad too
But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural
But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe
But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye
You gave him 20 million without blinkin’
He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?
“Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’
But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane