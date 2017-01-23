Kashamu Slams Fayose, Declares Him Unfit For PDP Governors Forum Chairman

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly,

Prince Buruji Kashamu has faulted the choice of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Kashamu who stated this in a statement he issued in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State on Sunday said, “It was a misnormer that the governors of an opposition party that is in need of rebranding and repositioning could chose a liability, a loud mouth and an immature politician like Fayose as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“It is not that his emergence as the Chairman of the Forum means anything to me.

But as a committed and loyal party man, it gives me great concern that instead of taking steps that will foster peace and unity, we are doing things that will widen the gap and cause more unity.

“Those who chose him should have a rethink in the interest of the party that is striving hard to return to power.

His brother-governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, whose tenure he purportedly continued as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is a cool-headed and balanced character. ”

Even then, some of us pointed out that Governor Mimiko was slippery and sly, and a traitor who could not be relied upon. What happened at the end of the day?

The party broke on his head when he overreached himself in the South West as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum at the behest of Governor Fayose.

