Business mogul, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money and his brother, Kcee have released a video showing where they grew up in Ajegunle.

The two who recently launched a foundation called ‘Fivestar Foundation’ aimed at supporting the less privileged in the society. Kcee and E-money visited the house where they grew up in Ajegunle, a slum in Lagos, after which they proceeded to other parts of Ajegunle City to share relief materials to those in need.

http://www.tvcontinental.tv/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/20844244_141304786459691_6067549609578725376_n.mp4?_=1

