Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton to team up for the last time in

American singer and actor, Kenny Rogers is planning to team up for the last time with Dolly Parton in a Nashville concert as part of activities to mark his 60-years career.

The 78-year-old singer, who is on the final stage of his world farewell tour, has said he will be joined by Little Big To Alison Krauss, the Flaming Lips and other guests for the October 25 celebration.

Rogers and Parton, had a worldwide hit with “Islands in the Stream” in 1983, and have been friends for more than 30 years. Rogers said the concert would prove “a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer and three-time Grammy winner said in a statement; “As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends,”

“Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it,” he added.

Parton on her part said Rogers was “like a family member.”

“Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special,” she added.

Rogers, whose hits include “Lucille” and “The Gambler,” said in 2015 that he intended to retire and embarked on a world farewell tour.

Tickets for the “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” in Nashville will commence sales on Friday.

