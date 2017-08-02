Protesters marched on the offices of Kenya’s election commission demanding a speedy investigation of the murder of the deputy director of Information technology for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Chris Musando.

The remains of Chris Musando was found on Monday with signs of torture, with an arm chopped off.

His death stoked renewed fears of turmoil before the polls which is in eight days.

The late Musando is believed to be one of the workers at the IEBC with knowledge of the whereabouts of servers at the facility.

Kenya : Election I.T. chief found dead with arm cut off