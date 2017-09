MMMG artiste, Tekno, has incurred the wrath of Kenyans after he blamed the country’s ace DJ, DJ Creme De La Creme, for his wack performance at a show he headlined.

DJ Creme who revealed this in tweets he shared, disclosed that the Nigerian singer didn’t show up for rehearsal and wasn’t in sync with his band.

