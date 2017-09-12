The Nigerian senate says kidnappers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway have migrated to Malumfashi, Matazu and other areas in Katsina state.

Tesem Akende reports that the Senate Committee chairman on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, who was accompanied by the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Agyole Abeh were on oversight function to receive update on the security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Among other things, Senator Ibrahim said the senate is considering direct funding for the police in the near future.

The Katsina South senator was full of praise for the cops. He said kidnappers chased from the Kaduna-Abuja highway have migrated to some parts of Katsina state.

Several routes used by kidnappers were shown to him. They then proceeded to the Special forces camp of police personnel at the Kateri divisional headquarters.

The cops were happy to be their host, but kept talking in hush tones. They said their allowances haven’t come in awhile, and called for the problem to be addressed.

The parliamentarian promised that their demands would be met. He also commended the Kaduna state Police Commissioner. Agyole Abeh on his part was grateful for the words of commendation, and pledged to remain steadfast.

The National Assembly has been on recess, but is expected to resume on the 18th of this month. Senator Abu Ibrahim assured these police personnel that he would immediately call the attention of the authorities to their plight.

Kidnappers on Kaduna-Abuja highway now in Katsina -Senate