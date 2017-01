Nollywood actor Leo Mezie, took to his Facebook wall to inform his fans that today is his birthday. He wrote: ”I bless God today for making me see another year with joy and sound health indeed it can only be God. Happy Birthday Leo Mezie”.

The Abia State born actor who is happily married to Maureen joined the movie industry in 1996 but came into limelight in 2003 had kidney related ailment last year and was liberated miraculously without a surgery same year.

Kidney failure survivor, Leo Mezie celebrates birthday