In continuation with the celebration of his 70th birthday, veteran musician King Sunny Ade celebrated with the less privilege in Lagos.

Kids from different orphanages came out in numbers to celebrate with King Sunny Ade.

An excited KSA told TVC News he was delighted to sing for the kids. The the however kids showed their dancing skills to the beat of his music.

King Sunny Ade celebrates Yuletide season with the less privileged