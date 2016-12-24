Kiss Daniel, Darley win big at the 2016 Headies

Kiss Daniel was a big winner at the 2016 Headies taking home the prize for R&B/Pop Album, Album of the Year and Hip Hop World Revelation for New Era.

Darey was a big winner of the night taking home awards in the R&B Single category and the Recording of the Year for “Pray for Me” alongside Soweto Gospel Choir.

Ill Bliss took home two awards in the Best Rap album and Lyricst on a Roll category while Falz and Simi’s Soldier took home the Collaboration of the Year award.

Mr Eazi won the coveted Next Rated prize while Flavour got the Special Recognition Award.

Phyno’s Fada Fada won the song of the year award while Wizkid took home the Artiste of the Year prize.

Entertainers present shared why the Headies is highly coveted and its role in the music industry.

The Headies is an annual music ceremony aimed at recognizing outstanding musical talent in the country.

