Kiss Daniel wins big at 2016 Headies + Full winners list

G-Worldwide front-man Kiss Daniel was one of the big winners at the 2016 Headies which held last night.

The ‘Mama’ crooner won the Album of the Year and two other awards. Dare Art Alade also won with Pray For Me.

See the full list of winners below :

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Pray For Me – Darey feat. Soweto Choir

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Young John – Mama – Kiss Daniel

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:

Soldier (Falz Tha Bad Guy) – Clarence Peters

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM:

New Era – Kiss Daniel

BEST R&B SINGLE:

Pray For Me – Darey

BEST POP SINGLE:

Reggae Blues – Harrysong feat. Orezi, Iyanya, Olamide, Kcee

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE:

No Kissing – Patoranking Ft Sarkodie

BEST RAP ALBUM:

Powerful – Ill Bliss

BEST COLLABO:

Soldier – Falz feat. Simi

BEST RAP SINGLE:

Eyan Mayweather – Olamide

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE):

Shaydee – Smile

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE):

Simi – Love Don’t Care

NEXT RATED:

Mr. Eazi

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION:

Kiss Daniel – New Era

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL:

Ill Bliss – Chukwu Agozi Gogi

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE:

Olamide – Who You Epp

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG:

You Suppose Know – Bez

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

New Era – Kiss Daniel

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:

Wizkid

SONG OF THE YEAR:

Fada Fada – Phyno Feat. Olamide

HALL OF FAME:

Music Producer, Laolu ‘Akins’ Akintobi

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD:

Flavour

