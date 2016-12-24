Korede Bello, Reekado Banks Shut down IMSU

The 2016 campus to campus concert organised by telecoms giants, Globacom has been wrapped with a superlative show at the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri.

The show which took place last weekend at the main auditorium of the institution, featured top class entertainers; Reekado Banks, Korede Bello while 2CanTalk, the Enugu-based comedian held the audience spell-bound all evening.

The artistes gave the university community a yuletide treat with comedy, dance and music at their best; and the crowd savoured every moment of the show, swaying, laughing and clapping to the music and jokes from the stage.

The event began with commendable performances from up-coming talents from the university community like Dimky, Roger-Lino, Lee Ray, Lambasixx, Ok David and Young Prince who gave a good account of their talents.

But the heat of the night was turned up when Reekado banks stepped on stage with his Looku Looku track. From that he shifted the equally hit tracks like Chop Am, Sugar Baby; Problem and Katapot. He ended with the award-winning Oluwa Ni song.

Korede Bello followed up on Reekado’s sterling performance with a superb show that really connected with the crowd. He sang his Mungo Park track and the hall erupted in wild excitement. He followed it up with the One and Only, Adaobi, Do It Like That and Relative tracks in quick succession.

He closed the night with Godwin and the hall just merged into one large choir as they sang along.

