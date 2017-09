Kwara State Governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed has said human capital development with education as its catalyst will engender development for Nigeria.

The Governor stated this while hosting the advisory council of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Ilorin.

He noted that the ideals of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello are still visible in the north, urging current leaders to take a cue from him.

