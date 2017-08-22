Award winning actress, Kiki Omeili best known for her role as Lovette in the TV series Lekki Wives, has revealed that lack of guidance and counselling made her study medicine.

Speaking at TVC’s Entertainment breakfast show, #WakeUpNigeria, the medical doctor turned actress said;

“It was obvious I loved the art, but I went on to study medicine because there was no guidance and counselling” The actress who is known for her role in ‘Lekki wives’and some other movies including ‘horror’ exposed that she didn’t have to learn the art of acting as it came naturally to her.

She said:

“It came naturally to me. I was born with it.I didn’t learn any of it.”

Kiki highlighted that she did a lot of stage works from primary school up to the university.

