The General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance Regulatory Agency, Babatunde Ojekunle says the agency will soon embark on a state wide regulatory inspection of infrastructure.

He said the exercise which is scheduled to commence in September, will be carried out by duly certified site inspection representative of the Agency.

He said this will enable the Agency develop a comprehensive Database of telecommunications cell sites including Towers, Masts and other equipment to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory oversight.

Lagos to begin state wide regulatory inspection of Infrastructure