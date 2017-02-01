Lagos City Marathon: Organisers begin kits, number distribution

The 2017 Lagos City Marathon is less than two weeks away and organisers have started the final preparation for the race by announcing the route.

Organisers say the route for the marathon remains the same as last year.

Athletes hoping to take part in the 42.1 kilometre race are expected to converge on the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday, 1st of February for the kits and running numbers for the race.

Distribution of kits and running numbers to registered athletes would hold at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Stadium.

More than 80,000 forms have been given out and the organisers expect runners to start turning them in from Wednesday.

