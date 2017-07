The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa says Lagos deserves a special status.

Obasa said this at a Joint working retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on the review of 1999 constitution which held in Lagos.

His comment followed calls by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on the need for Lagos to be given a special status in the proposed constitutional amendment, as the former capital of Nigeria and commercial nerve centre of the nation.

