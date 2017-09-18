The Lagos State Citizens Mediation Centre says it has handled more than one hundred and fifty seven thousand cases in the past decade, adding that 87 percent of such cases were resolved.

The State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Funmilola Odunsanya, who represented the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Adeniji Kazeem, disclosed that the cases handled related to land, workplace disputes, monetary claims, compensations, family, among others.

She reiterated the state’s collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre, to commemorate the 2017 International Day for Peace, with theme: ”Together for Peace; Respect, Safety and Dignity” between September the 18th and 21st.

The 2017 International Day for Peace will feature A Walk for Peace, stakeholders conference as well as Legal clinic and a book launch.

