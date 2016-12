Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart Atiku Bagudu have officially presented the much talked-about LAKE rice.

Both governors said the joint venture which began eighteen months ago, was designed to promote integration among states to produce quality Made-in-Nigeria goods.

A 50 kilogramme of the “lake rice” sells for 12 thousand naira, and half that size will goes for 6 thousand naira.

And a 10 kilogramme of rice sells for two thousand five hundred naira only.

