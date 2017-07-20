Residents of Ajegunle came out en masse to drum their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming local government elections slated for July 22nd 2017.

Addressing the crowd of supporters who followed him round the wards in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, the Chairmanship candidate noted that Ajeromi Ifelodun comprises various tribes, and the party has availed all the tribes equal representation in the forthcoming local council elections.

He added that the fate suffered by the party in the 2015 general elections will not reoccur as the Igbo community has shown support for the party ahead of the elections.

He urged all residents to come out on Saturday to cast their votes

Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos